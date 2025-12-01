New dates of Calvin Harris' Inda tour announced

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 1 : Grammy Award-winning producer and DJ Calvin Harris, who was supposed to visit India last month, will now come to the country next year for a three-city tour.

Calvin Harris' India debut will now take place in Summer 2026, expanded into a three-city tour with Delhi-NCR joining Mumbai and Bengaluru.

The tour will kick off in Bengaluru on April 17th at NICE Grounds, followed by Mumbai on April 18th at Infinity Bay, Sewri and Delhi-NCR on April 19, 2026, at Leisure Valley Ground, read a press note.

Naman Pugalia, Chief Business Officer - Live Events, BookMyShow, said, "Fans have been eagerly waiting for this update and we're thrilled to finally share it. Calvin Harris' debut is a cultural milestone that reflects the country's growing presence on the global music map and a landmark moment for fans who have waited years to see him live. With the expertise of global large-scale events combined with deep local insights, we are committed to crafting experiences that truly resonate and this tour will be no exception."

Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn, added, "Electronic music has always had a special resonance with Indian fans and Calvin Harris' first-ever and much-awaited shows here are the culmination of that growing energy, now across three cities. By bringing world-renowned artists like Calvin, we're positioning India as a vital destination on the global EDM touring map. With our expertise in building cutting-edge dance music experiences, these nights will match the scale and intensity of the world's greatest stages, right here in India."

Known for era-defining hits like 'We Found Love', 'One Kiss' and 'Summer', he has shaped electronic music over the past decade, collaborating with icons including Rihanna, Dua Lipa, The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Pharrell Williams, Sam Smith and Ellie Goulding.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor