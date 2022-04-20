New episodes of 'Oggy and the Cockroaches', 'Obachhama - Kun' on horizon

Mumbai, April 20 Summers 2022 will see a new crop of kid content as the kids channel Sony YAY is set to bring forth fresh content for the children audience on its fifth anniversary.

With initiatives drawn from key kids' insights, the channel will bring brand new episodes of the iconic shows - aOggy and the Cockroaches' and 'Obachhama - Kun'.

Under its approach of, "Entertain - Experience - Explore", the channel is also set to carve two first ever movies from the show, 'Taarak Mehta Ka Chhota Chashmaha', added with new episodes of the popular show. Another brand new show 'Ha.Go.La' starring adventures of 3 friends Hathgola, Goli and Latha will also be available for showcase, starting the month of June.

The channel has also entered in an exclusive partnership with KidZania, wherein kids in Mumbai and Delhi will get a chance to interact and form deeper connections with their favourite toons via a specialised interactive city for kids. In addition, kids' can also engage with their favourite toon Oggy in over 70 cities across the length and breadth of the country.

Commenting on the developments, Leena Lele Dutta, Business Head, Sony Pictures Networks India, Kids' Genre, said, "It is heartening that our brand has grown multifold since our inception and has been able to garner more than 43 million viewers on Television across the country."

"Raising the bar with innovative storytelling across genres it's heartening to witness an overwhelming love from our young audiences. With our new summer offerings on and beyond television, we aim to be the one stop destination for kids," she added.

The engagement will also extend on digital platforms, including over 10 mobile games, contests and exclusive watch parties. With their third approach to "Explore", Sony YAY! endeavours to understand its young audiences and their choices to deliver them a wholesome entertainment experience.

