New 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' footage gives glimpse of Scamander brothers

Keeping fans on their toes since the release of the teaser, makers of 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' have now released new footage from the movie showcasing Newt Scamander and his brother Theseus together.

The new footage obtained by USA Today from the movie that is the long-awaited new addition to the 'Fantastic Beasts' and 'Where to Find Them' series, gives fans a look at Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) and his brother Theseus (Callum Turner) working together after the loss of Leta Lestrange (Zoe Kravitz) in The Crimes of Grindelwald.

The Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore', which is a prequel to the 'Harry Potter' films expands the history of the franchise.

The movie is set to release in theatres on April 15, 2022-- more than three years after the release of 'The Crimes of Grindelwald' and with a new actor taking on the role of Gellert Grindelwald.

Johnny Depp left the series and makers gave the first look at Mads Mikkelsen as Grindelwald in the trailer that was released at the end of 2021.

'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' will cover the chapter of Dumbledore and Grindelwald's life where the dark wizard gained infamy.

The movie has been helmed by David Yates, who previously directed the first two films of the popular franchise.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor