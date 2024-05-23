New 'Jurassic World' movie casts Rupert Friend

Los Angeles [US], May 23 : A new 'Jurassic World' movie will see actor Rupert Friend joining Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey in the project.

Gareth Edwards is directing the creature feature that also has Manuel Garcia-Rulfo on the call sheet, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

David Koepp, the original screenwriter of Jurassic Park and The Lost World: Jurassic Park, penned the script for the new installment, whose plot details are being kept hidden in a can of Barbasol.

The production is expected to start in mid-June in London.

Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley, who have shepherded the modern Jurassic franchise, will produce through Kennedy-Marshall. Steven Spielberg, who kicked off the franchise in 1993 with Jurassic Park, is exec producing through Amblin Entertainment.

The film will hit the theatres on July 2, 2025.

The six-film franchise, which began with Spielberg's 1993 original 'Jurassic Park', has grossed over $6 billion worldwide. The most recent film, 2022's 'Jurassic World Dominion', grossed over USD 1 billion globally.

In recent years, Friend has become a key part of the Anderson troupe of thespians, courtesy of The French Dispatch as well as Asteroid City. He is likely to seen in two of four of Anderson's shorts based on the Roald Dahl short stories, The Swan and The Rat Catcher. The shorts appear on Netflix.

The actor, who also played the evil Grand Inquisitor opposite Ewan McGregor on Star Wars Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi, recently wrapped the Zach Cregger-produced sci-fi thriller Companion for New Line and will be seen in Michel Franco's upcoming drama Dreams opposite Jessica Chastain.

