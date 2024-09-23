New mom Deepika Padukone shares humorous parenting insights

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23 : Actor Deepika Padukone, who welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with husband Ranveer Singh on September 8, has started to share glimpses of her life as a new mother.

Following the joyful announcement of her daughter's arrival, the actress has recently offered a lighthearted peek into her motherhood journey through social media.

On Monday, Deepika reshared an Instagram Reel that encapsulates the challenges of new parenthood in a humorous fashion.

The video features a woman navigating a chaotic morning routine, humorously portraying what if "adults ate like newborns".

It begins with her waking up on a sofa, heading to the kitchen, and struggling to eat at the dining table, ultimately passing out right after her first bite.

Deepika accompanied the post with a GIF of a person peeking out from behind curtains, symbolizing her new phase of life.

Just days after her delivery, Deepika was discharged from the hospital, and she made her first public appearance alongside Ranveer Singh as they brought their newborn home.

The couple has been relatively private since the birth of their first child, but Deepika's updated Instagram bio now reflects her new responsibilities: "Feed. Burp. Sleep. Repeat."

This charming addition provides fans with a glimpse into their everyday family life.

In terms of her professional endeavours, Deepika Padukone was last seen in the film 'Kalki 2898 AD.'

She and Ranveer Singh are set to reunite on screen in Rohit Shetty's much-anticipated movie 'Singham Again,' which is slated for release during the Diwali festival.

