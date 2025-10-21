New Mom Kiara Advani Stuns in Yellow Anarkali on Diwali, Poses With Sidharth Malhotra

New-mom Kiara Advani made her first social media appearance post pregnancy and fans can't get over her Diwali look. After three months, Kiara shared images on her official instagram account.

On the ocassion of Diwali kiara shared a post in which she was seen wearing yellow Anarkali suit with long earrings and a tikli. On otherhand Sidharth Malhotra is also wearing a kurta pajama of the same color. Kiara has posted a video with her husband posing nicely. She has wished her fans by saying 'Happy Diwali'. Fans are happy to see a glimpse of the new mom after so many months. Also, a different glow of becoming a mother is visible on Kiara's face. However, her little daughter is not seen in this video. Also, the two have not yet revealed the name of the daughter.

Fans reaction

Couple playfully posed for pictures, while sharing moments of laughter and affection. "Happy Diwali. Love, Light and Sunshine," they wrote in the caption. Fans were quick to react to the post as many appeared excited to see the couple together after a long time. Following the birth of their daughter, Kiara has been keeping a low profile, avoiding public appearances as she seems to have dedicated all her time to the newborn.

Last week, the couple arrived at the Kalina Airport with their daughter; however, were seen using umbrellas to guard from the cameras. Kiara Advani celebrated her first birthday as a mom. The actress took to Instagram, sharing the celebration of this special occasion and penned a sweet heartfelt note.

"My most special Birthday. Surrounded by the loves of my life my baby, my husband, and my parents with both our songs playing on repeat as we step into this wonderful year ahead. Feeling incredibly grateful and blessed. Thank you all for your kind wishes," she wrote. In a July 16 post, Sidharth and Kiara announced the birth of their daughter with a heartwarming message. The couple tied the knot in an intimate yet grand ceremony in Rajasthan in February 2023. Their love story blossomed on the sets of the war drama Shershaah.

On the work front, Kiara Advani was last seen in 'War 2', while Sidharth Malhotra's last release was with 'Param Sundari',