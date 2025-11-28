New poster of Mammootty's 'Kalamkaval' unveiled ahead of release

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28 : The makers of the highly awaited film Kalamkaval, which stars actor Mammootty, unveiled a striking new poster on Friday showcasing the Malayalam cinema's star in a fierce and intense look.

The makers took to their Instagram account on Friday to share the poster along with a caption that read, "The secrets Get Unfolded in a Week and No one stays Hidden for long. #Kalamkaval is coming. #Kalamkaval in Cinemas Worldwide from December 5."

The latest update comes shortly after the makers announced a change in the release date. Initially scheduled to hit theatres on November 27, the release was postponed, giving fans a longer wait before witnessing Mammootty's next performance. The film is slated to hit theatres on December 5.

Jithin K Jose directs the movie, while the music is composed by Mujeeb Majeed. The film is produced by George Sebastian under the banner of Mammootty Kompany.

The makers recently released the movie's trailer, offering a brief glimpse of Mammootty's character. The film also stars Vinayakan in the lead role. The one-minute and fifty-second trailer opens with an introduction to the story of two friends whose petty fights turned into a communal riot in the village of Kottayikkonam in the Thiruvananthapuram district.

Mammootty recently won the Best Actor award for his stellar performance in Rahul Sadasivan's folk-horror film Bramayugam. In contrast, debutante Shamla Hamza won the Best Actress award for her impressive portrayal in Feminichi Fathima at the Kerala State Film Awards 2025.

