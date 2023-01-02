New Year: Mark Zuckerberg shares photo with pregnant wife, says "love coming in 2023"

2023 is going to be a special year for Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg as he and his wife Priscilla Chan are all set to embrace parenthood for the third time soon.

On Sunday, Mark wished everyone a happy new year with an adorable picture in which his wife is seen flaunting her baby bump. Mark can be seen caressing his wife's bump and looking at her.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cm2-2q7rGUB/?hl=en

"Happy New Year! Here's to all of the adventures and love coming in 2023," he captioned the post.

Mark also shared a candid moment with his daughter.

Netizens flooded the comment section with heartfelt wishes.

"Adorable picture," a social media user wrote.

"How cute. Congratulations in advance," another one wrote.

Mark and Priscilla are already parents to two daughters -- August (5) and Maxima (6).

In September 2022, the couple announced that they are expecting their third child.

Taking to Instagram, Zuckerberg shared a picture of him and Priscilla and wrote, "Lots of love. Happy to share that Max and August are getting a new baby sister next year".

Zuckerberg and Priscilla began dating in 2003 after they met in a queue for the washroom at a party of the former's Harvard University fraternity. The couple moved in together in 2010 and tied the knot in 2012.

( With inputs from ANI )

