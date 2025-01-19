Newbies Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani wish to work with THESE Bollywood stars

Mumbai, Jan 19 Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani's debut project "Azaad" reached the cinema halls on 17th January 2025. During an exclusive interaction with IANS, the newcomers were asked during a rapid-fire round "One actor you would love to work with but are too intimidated to approach".

Replying to this, Rasha Thadani cutely mentioned "Deepika Padukone", whereas Aaman Devgan said, "Ranbir Kapoor".

Previously, during the same interview, they were asked, "It appears that you both are fluent in Hindi, was it a conscious effort to study or did it come naturally?" In response, Rasha Thadani was quoted saying, "My mother talks at home in Hindi only."

On the other hand, Aaman Devgan revealed, "I think the industry that we are trying to work in, its main language is Hindi. So if we don't know the language, it is not a good thing. I am glad. We were unaware that we know Hindi so well."

Recently, Kajol took to her Instagram handle and shared her best wishes for her nephew Aaman Devgan and Rashan Thadani for their debut project. The 'Do Patti' actress dropped a video of herself posing in a golden-hued outfit, along with yellow-tinted glasses. She captioned the post “Was at the premiere of #Azaad last night, the only thing missing? A horse by my side. Congratulations @aamandevgan @rashathadani on the release of your debut film, may this be the first of many #aboutlastnight #moviepremiere #ootn.”

“Azaad” is set against the backdrop of 1920s India, where a young stable boy bonds with a spirited horse. Bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala in association with Pragya Kapoor, the movie also features Ajay Devgn, Diana Penty, and Mohit Malik in pivotal roles, along with others.

Talking about the crew, Amit Trivedi has scored the music for "Azaad" whereas Satyajit Pande (Setu) has looked after the camera work.

Additionally, the editing of the drama has been performed by Chandan Arora.

