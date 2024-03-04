Newly-weds Rakul, Jackky Bhagnani groove on 'Mast Malang Jhoom'

Mumbai, March 4 Newly-wed couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani grooved to the song ‘Mast Malang Jhoom’ from the upcoming film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

Taking to Instagram, Rakul and Jackky shared a video clip of them doing the hookstep of the track in the living room of their home.

In the clip, the couple are seen twinning in black. Rakul is also seen wearing her ‘bridal bangles’.

The couple captioned the video: “Thankyou soooo much @tigerjackieshroff for tagging us! @jackkybhagnani and I had fun matching up to Mast Malang steps. Further nominating @arjunkapoor @ayushmannk @bhumipednekar @deepshikhadeshmukh. Come up guys show your version of #mastmalangjhoom.”

‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumara, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F.

The film is produced by Zafar, Jackky, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Himanshu Kishan Mehra under the banners of Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor