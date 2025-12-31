Newly weds Ssara Khan, Krishh Pathak turn business partners, say 'this is how we are building our life together'

Mumbai, Dec 31 Actress Ssara Khan and husband Krishh Pathak, who recently got married, have now turned into business partners too. The couple has ventured into production by launching their own production house.

Mumbai, Dec 31 Actress Ssara Khan and husband Krishh Pathak, who recently got married, have now turned into business partners too. The couple has ventured into production by launching their own production house.

Talking about why they chose to build a production house as partners, Sara shared, “We decided to be life partners, so this is how we are building our life together. We love the way we both work, equally.” She openly expressed her admiration for Krishh’s creative mind, saying, “I truly admire Krishh’s creativity; it’s amazing. He already has many projects ready that he has created himself.” This creative excitement and respect for each other’s talent encouraged her to collaborate closely with him.

The couple is currently working on a film script jointly while also developing four songs across completely different genres, showcasing their creative range. Alongside this, they have been travelling to different cities for live shows. The duo is also gearing up for their next big venture—a feature film in the action-comedy genre, which is set to go on floors in February. Produced under their own banner, the film will feature an ensemble cast, with Ssara and Krishh both playing important roles in it.

Talking about multitasking, Sara and Krishh highlight how balancing love and work has been an interesting and fulfilling journey for them. Sara explained, “This is my favourite part, personally—that you get to spend the most time with the person you love.” She also shared that disagreements are a natural part of working together. While they do fight often and become extremely serious at work, she believes those moments add depth to their relationship, saying, “It’s fun. It’s good to see that side of each other too.”

Creatively, their visions sometimes differ. Talking about it, Sara revealed, “I lean more towards budget-friendly content—where creativity matters more and the investment is less. But Krishh thinks larger than life.” However, she also mentioned that music is the space where they connect the most, as their understanding and passion align strongly there.

Reflecting on her biggest learning from working together, Sara said, “For me, my biggest learning has been patience, understanding that things can be done calmly and steadily, and listening to each other.” Looking ahead, the couple dreams big. “We genuinely want to make that kind of cinema the way hits used to be made: entertaining, theatrical, and unforgettable,” she shared, hoping their work remains meaningful, high in quality, and truly appreciated by audiences.

Sara Khan became a household name with "Sapna Babul Ka Bidai" and later worked in shows like "Preet Se Bandhi Ye Dori Ram Milai Jodi". The two had earlier collaborated on a music single titled Dar Dar Jaun. The couple tied the knot on October 6th this year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor