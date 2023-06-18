Newlyweds Karan-Drisha look charming at their reception

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 18 : Newlyweds Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya arrived at their wedding reception and the couple looks nothing but classy and chic.

For the reception, the couple opted for a fusion of Indo-western elements for their looks. While Drisha opted for a golden-beige shimmery lehenga-choli for the event, the lad opted for a tuxedo.

Drisha was seen wearing a beautiful floor-length shimmery gown with a small trail at the bottom while Karan opted for a blingy black suit.

She kept her hair open and opted for neutral-toned makeup. They both entered smiling, holding hands, and looking extremely adorable.

Well, talking about their wedding, the two tied the knot at Mumbai's Taj Lands End on Sunday morning. The groom wore an off-white sherwani and teamed up with a matching turban, while Drisha looked beautiful in a printed red lehenga. She wore a mangtika and gold neckpiece to compliment her look.

Groom's father Sunny Deol looked dapper in a green-hued kurta and a red Punjbai-style turban.

Bobby Deol also posed for Shutterbugs.

Dharmendra added 'chaar chaand' to his grandson Karan's wedding procession with his dance to dhol beats.

Karan and Drisha have been in a relationship for a long time now. Drisha is a fashion designer. Reportedly, Drisha is the granddaughter of Bimal Roy's daughter, Rinki Bhattacharya, who was married to filmmaker Basu Bhattacharya.

Karan followed in his father's footsteps and took acting as a profession. He made his Bollywood debut with Sunny Deol's directorial 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' in 2019.

