Newlyweds Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda return to Mumbai hand-in-hand after festivities

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 20 : Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda, who tied the knot on Friday, have returned to Mumbai post their wedding.

The couple received a warm welcome at the airport as paps congratulated the couple.

While Pulkit wore a blue kurta and white pyjama, Kriti flaunted her red choodas, sindoor and mangalsutra in a pink Anarkali suit.

Pulkit and Kriti were all smiles and could be seen walking hand-in-hand.

They also clicked photographs with the fans and distributed sweets to the paps.

Earlier, the new bride and groom in town dropped several pictures from their mehendi ceremony. In one of the pictures, Pulkit can be seen applying henna on Kriti's hands. There were some candid clicks of Pulkit and Kriti.

The couple captioned the post, "Ishq ka rang aisa, hum hosh-rubaa ho gaye."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C4uez0lBcc_/?img_index=1

Earlier on Tuesday, Kriti posted several pictures in which she can be seen garnishing a sweet prepared by her with dry fruits. Kriti also posted a picture of the dessert prepared by her.

She captioned it "Meri pehli rasoi".

A day after exchanging the vows, the couple took to Instagram and shared adorable pictures from their D-Day.

"From the deep blue sky, To the morning dew. Through the low and the high,

It's only you. From the start to the end, In every now and every then,

When my heart beats different, It's got to be you. Constantly,

Consistently, Continually," the couple captioned the post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C4kSf6-Ju0i/?img_index=1

For their wedding, Kriti opted for a stunning pink lehenga while Pulkit donned a mint green sherwani.

In one of the snaps, Kriti can be seen planting a kiss on Pulkit's forehead while he holds her close. A picture also showed Pulkit tying Mangalsutra around Kriti's neck.

In no time, Kriti and Pulkit's post got flooded with congratulatory messages.

Kriti and Pulkit have appeared together in several films like 'Veerey Ki Wedding', 'Taish', and 'Pagalpanti'. Pulkit was previously married to Shweta Rohira.

The speculations around Pulkit and Kriti's wedding surfaced after the duo on Valentine's Day shared pictures of themselves from their romantic vacation. It's their captions that hinted about their March wedding.

"Let's March together, hand in hand #happyvalentinesday," Kriti wrote on Instagram, adding a picture of herself with Pulkit.

Pulkit shared a photo of him embracing Kriti as they sail on a boat in an exotic location. Alongside the image, he wrote the words 'I do'. His caption read, "Dancing on the edge of a leap! I do, I do, I do love you.. @kriti.kharbanda."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pulkit recently appeared in the third installment of Fukrey and had a brief role in Zoya Akhtar's web show Made in Heaven Season 2.

Kriti is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie, Risky Romeo, scheduled for May 2024.

