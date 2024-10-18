Neyyattinkara Komalam Passes Away: Veteran Malayalam Actress Dies At 96 Due To Heart-related Ailments

Neyyattinkara Komalam, the Malayalam veteran actress, died on Thursday, October 17, per Mathrubhumi report. She was 96. According to reports, she was admitted to a private hospital in Parassala, Kerala , on October 15 due to heart-related ailments. According to a Mathrubhumi report, her funeral will place today, October 18, in Vazhuthur around 12:30 PM.

She was a Malayalam actress, who made her acting debut at the age of 16 with the film Vanamala. Directed by G Viswanath, the movie is considered the first jungle-themed movie in Malayalam. It was a commercial success. Later, she became the first heroine of Prem Nazir's debut movie Marumakal (1952). The movie was helmed by MK Chari, while the screenplay was penned by Kedamangalam Sadanandan.

She has also worked in movies, including Newspaper Boy and Athmasanthy. However, her career was short (1951 to 1955) owing to the opposition from her family. After a 22-year hiatus, she returned to acting with the film Aradhana, helmed by Madhu. In 1994, she was honoured with an honorary membership from the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA).

