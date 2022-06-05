NH Studioz announces biopic on India's 'Recycle Man', Binish Desai

On the World Environment Day, NH Studioz announced a biopic on the Recycle Man of India, Doctor Binish Desai. While the studio has bagged the rights to spin a film around Dr. Desai, they are presently on the hunt to lock a director and young actor. Shreyans Hirawat from NH Studioz confirms the development saying, “While the movie is about a young man’s journey towards saving our planet, at it’s core is an inspiration for the new generation with regards how one can fulfil dreams at any age, without any means, from the remotest possible place.”

The yet untitled film is said to be an inspiring journey of how a 10 year old through his innovations and struggles goes on to become the Recycle Man of India. The film will aim at promoting sustainability with a carbon negative approach throughout its making, the makers further said.Interestingly, being a film on the Recycle Man, the film’s production unit has decide to shoot it with 0 carbon emissions. They have also put in measures of sustainability on the set with No Waste Policy, which has been designed under the guidance of Dr. Binish Desai only.

