Nia Sharma: Fillers should be a luxury not necessity like your daily protein intake

Mumbai, May 14 Television actress Nia Sharma has talked about embracing ageing and shared that fillers are not a necessity.

Nia took to her Instagram stories and shared a post featuring Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore.

The actress shared the post with the caption: “Why are we still shocked when celebrities don’t photoshop their wrinkles, and aren’t ashamed to show signs of ageing?”

Nia shared her two cents about embracing age: “Because they own it."

"Fillers should be a luxury not a necessity like your daily protein intake...You’re gorgeous regardless,” she added.

On the work front, Nia will play a negative character in the upcoming supernatural show 'Suhaagan Chudail'. The cast also includes names such as Zayn Ibad Khan, Sachin Khurana, Subhalaxmi Das, and Araddhana Sharma, among others.

