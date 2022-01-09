Nia Sharma grooves to peppy track 'Phoonk Le'

Mumbai, Jan 9 Actress and model Nia Sharma says her latest track 'Phoonk Le' comes as the most awaited project for her as she was always willing to work in an item number.

She says: "I grew up watching item songs like 'Chaiyaa Chayiaa', 'Chamma Chamma', 'Bidi Jalaile', 'Munni' ,'Sheela ki Jawani' and always swooned over how stunning all those women looked in the songs. I never knew I'd be the one getting an item number like ' Phoonk Le' . I was killing myself thinking how I'd even pull it off, I rehearsed day and night as I am not a professional dancer."

She further shares on how she prepared herself to be featured in the dance number and adds: "I went to extreme levels where I worked out immensely, stopped eating much and gave it my all. I am nervous, I hope my audience likes it and gives all their love and support to this song. I have jitters in my body and I am tripping on my own song, I can't stop humming and dancing to the tunes."

'Phoonk Le' is a Hindi single track written by Meer and Lado Suwalka and sung by Nikhita Gandhi. The number is composed by music composer Rangon and directed by Prince Gupta.

Singer Nikhita shares her experience of singing the song and says: "'Phoonk Le' was a very fun song to sing. It has the spiciness, the tadka that you seek in a desi track. Moreover, Rangon has composed the music so beautifully, I couldn't have asked for a better song to start my new year with."

Rangon, who has composed the music for this peppy track says working on this song was not only challenging but exciting too.

He says: "Phoonk Le' is a desi song that contains the essence of India and requires the best tadkedaar beats. So, working on a song that demands all this was exciting, challenging and fun at the same time because I have never done an item song before. I am glad that Nikhita Gandhi did a killer job with her voice and also the entire team has done so much hard work in the song and it is getting the response it deserves."

The dance number 'Phoonk Le' will be released on January 10 on Saregama Music's YouTube channel and other streaming OTT platforms.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor