Nia Sharma sizzles in monokini, shares glimpses from her island vacation

Mumbai, Oct 21 TV actress Nia Sharma has set Instagram on fire with a series of her breathtaking photos from her recent vacation in Thailand.

Known for her striking looks and bold fashion choices, Nia shared glimpses of her tropical getaway. She turned up the heat in a stylish monokini. Sharing photos and videos from Phi Phi Islands, the 'Naagin' actress wrote, “On and off the boats kind of days..#phiphiisland Vacation tha ya mission tha to do it all.. yet to decide.” Nia flaunted her curves in vibrant blue-coloured monokini that accentuates her toned physique. In the first click, she is seen posing with her back to the camera, making a heart sign. She also dropped videos of her enjoying boat ride with her friend. Another post shows Nia lounging by the crystal-clear waters of a Thai beach. She had earlier posted an enchanting reel from her visit to Maya Bay in Thailand on Instagram. The video opened with a stunning shot of the actress, clad in a sleek black swimsuit, embracing the gentle waves on a pristine beach.

Meanwhile, Nia Sharma recently grabbed headlines after it was rumoured that she would be joining Salman Khan’s reality show 'Bigg Boss 18'. However, the actress took to social media to dispel these rumours and apologize to her fans for raising their hopes. In her post, the actress wrote, “To all the fans and well-wishers I have disappointed – truly been overwhelmed for the tremendous support, love, and crazy hype! Almost made me want to go inside the house for once. Made me realise what I have earned in the last 14 years. Can’t say I didn’t enjoy the hype and attention. But please don’t blame me. It wasn’t me.”

For the unversed, Sharma became a household name after she starred in Star Plus show ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’. She is widely known for her performance in shows like ‘Jamai Raja’, ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan, ‘Naagin 4’. She was last seen in 'Suhagan Chudail.'

