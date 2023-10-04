"Nic made huge impact on my life," says Savannah Chrisley on late ex-fiance Nic Kerdiles

Washington [US], October 4 : TV personality Savannah Chrisley is still mourning the loss of her ex-fiance Nic Kerdiles, who died in a motorbike accident last month.

The 'Chrisley Knows Best' fame talked about her decision to air the show despite disclosing her new relationship with boyfriend Robert Shiver on the most recent episode of her Unlocked podcast. She also discussed the death of the former National Hockey League player.

"This episode that you are about to hear was filmed weeks and weeks ago, and it's just now airing, but it was filmed before Nic Kerdiles passed away," she shared.

"In this episode, I do mention my current relationship," she continued. "We took a break last week, we didn't air anything. That was because I wanted to respect Nic, his family, just everyone involved and everyone that's hurting with his passing right now."

The reality star then considered her connection with Kerdiles and how he had an impact on her life while they were together. She said, "I do speak about my current relationship, but I'm also mourning the loss of someone who meant the absolute world to me."

"Nic and I were in each other's lives for six years, we were engaged and there were so many great memories at the end of the day, Nic made a huge impact on my life and he left such a mark on this world," she shared. "I cannot tell you how many people have reached out and told me stories about how Nic had impacted their life."

Chrisley shared her takeaways from Kerdiles as she wrapped up her message., saying, "And if his passing teaches us anything, I think it's to love and love hard. And to treat people with so much love and kindness because that's exactly what he did. So Nic, I love you, you'll be missed and you left a mark."

Kerdiles died in a motorcycle accident on September 23 at the age of 29. At the time, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department told WRKN News 2 that the retired athlete ran through a stop sign in a residential area north of the Tennessee capital while on his motorcycle at roughly 3:30 a.m. Authorities said Kerdiles hit the driver's side of the BMW. Though the other driver appeared to be left uninjured, Kerdiles was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died, reported People.

Chrisley paid tribute to Kerdiles in a number of heartfelt ways, the first of which was a Boomerang on her Instagram Story of the two enjoying a tender kiss.

"I'm still hoping you respond to my text..." she wrote above the clip before later sharing a beachside pic of the pair with the caption. "Heaven gained the most beautiful angel today ... I miss and love you. I'll forever save our last messages of 'I love you.'"

The Unlocked podcast host eventually posted a more extensive tribute, noting how Kerdiles' untimely death "isn't fair."

"We had some really great, bright moments, and we had some really hard ones, but the part of our relationship I will hold on to will always be the moments in the middle," she wrote, in part, in the Instagram post, according to People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor