Nicholas Galitzine's take on relationships: 'Chemistry transcends age gap'

Mumbai, April 24 Nicholas Galitzine, who essays the role of a musician Hayes Campbell in the upcoming streaming film 'The Idea of You', has said that chemistry in a relationship transcends the age gap between people.

'The Idea of You' promises a fresh take on the popular rom-com drama formula. The film also stars Anne Hathaway. It is adapted by director Michael Showalter from Robinne Lee's eponymous novel.

The story of the film revolves around Solene (Anne Hathaway), a 40-year-old single mom who sparks an unexpected romance with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine), the lead singer of the band August Moon.

Talking about relationships in modern times, Galitzine said, "We are used to seeing, when there's an age gap, it's usually the man who's older. I think it's refreshing to see it this way and very much a commentary on where we are and where we are moving as a society; how we perceive love and the nuclear relationship, and that chemistry transcends age."

He added: "People who are in two different places in their lives can actually have an incredible amount of commonality and be simpatico."

Notably, both actors hit it off with each other during their initial meeting, when Hathaway offered to read with Galitzine at his audition.

Hathaway said, "You can always tell from an audition if someone can act, but you never know how someone is going to be when they're off-camera or when they're making the film."

She added, "I cannot tell you what a delight it was to work with Nick. He brought such warmth and sincerity and a sense of fun to every day on the set."

Directed by Michael Showalter, 'The Idea of You' also stars Ella Rubin, Annie Mumolo, Reid Scott, Perry Mattfeld, Jordan Aaron Hall, Mathilda Gianopoulos, Raymond Cham Jr, Jaiden Anthony, Viktor White, and Dakota Adan.

The film is set to drop on Prime Video on May 2.

