Nicholas Hoult-starrer 'Renfield' set to release in April 2023

The release date for 'Renfield', Universal's monster movie starring Nicholas Hoult and Nicolas Cage, has been announced. The film will be out on April 14, 2023.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie will face some competition upon its release as last week Sony moved the Adam Driver sci-fi film '65' back a year to April 14, 2023.

In 'Reinfield', Hoult stars as the titular character, a henchman for Dracula (played by Cage). The film, which is said to be a modern story with a comedic bent, comes at a turning point for Reinfeld.

After centuries of procuring Dracula's prey and doing his bidding, Reinfeld is ready to move on, if he can only figure out how to end his co-dependency with his master.

The movie will be directed by Chris McKay, who recently helmed 'The Tomorrow War'. Ryan Ridley of 'Rick and Morty' fame has penned the script, based on an idea from Robert Kirkman.

Renfield first appeared in Bram Stoker's 1897 novel 'Dracula', where he was an asylum patient who believed drinking blood would make him immortal.

He eventually pledged himself to Dracula, who gets him to do his bidding by dangling the prospect of immortality in front of him.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, other cast members for the film includes Awkwafina, Ben Schwartz and Adrian Martinez.

It has been produced by Skybound Entertainment's Kirkman, David Alpert, Bryan Furst and Sean Furst, along with McKay, whose producing partner Samantha Nisenboim will executive produce.

( With inputs from ANI )

