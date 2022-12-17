Nick Cannon says he is guilty of not spending enough time with his 11 kids

American TV host and rapper Nick Cannon acknowledged that he feels "guilt" about not having enough time to spend with his 11 kids.

The "Masked Singer" host is having a hard time juggling his career and his family life because he presently has 11 kids and a 12th is on the way.

According to Page Six, an entertainment media house based out of the US, Cannon said during an episode of Paramount+'s 'The Checkup with Dr David Agus' that "Being a father of multiple kids, it's always the biggest guilt on me is that I don't get to spend enough time with all my children."

"One 'cause I'm constantly working and two because I'm just spread thin," he added.

Moroccan and Monroe, twins aged 11, are shared by Cannon and his former spouse Mariah Carey.

Golden, Princess, and Rise are his three children with his ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell.

Zion and Zillion, twins who are 18 months old, and Beautiful Zeppelin, a daughter, are his kids with Abby De La Rosa.

With Brie Tiesi, Cannon has a 5-month-old son named Legendary Love, and with LaNisha Cole, she has a 3-month-old daughter named Onyx Ice.

Zen Scott, son of "Wild 'N Out" host Alyssa Scott, passed away at the age of 5 months from brain cancer.

According to Page Six, he recently said that he and Scott decided against giving Zen chemo because they wanted to put Zen's "quality of life" first.

"Seeing your son hooked up to all of those machines -- and he had to go for a shunt two or three times, and that was heartbreaking every time -- even in that short amount of time, I couldn't imagine him having to go through chemo," Cannon said, as per Page Six.

Page Six reports that Cannon and Scott are now expecting their second child together.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor