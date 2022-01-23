Nick Cannon says he still misses his son Zen one month after death

In an emotional social media post, Nick Cannon recently remembered his five-month-old son Zen's "spirit and brightness" and mourned the loss of his "little dude," who died from brain cancer in December.

The 'Nick Cannon Show' host on Saturday shared a photo of him sitting down with five of his children--including twins Monroe and Moroccan Cannon, whom he shares with ex Mariah Carey, as part of an emotional Instagram tribute.

Cannon wrote, "Still missing my little dude... His Spirit and brightness were soo strong #ZensLight 'To be absent from the body, is to be present with the Lord'." He added, "We ALL miss you young King! Forever Our Angel!"

According to E! News, in July 2021, Cannon had welcomed Zen, his seventh child, with model Alyssa Scott. On an episode of his talk show in December, he revealed that Zen had passed away after a battle with brain cancer that was first detected when they took him for a health checkup.

"We thought it would be a routine process. We went in just to check his sinuses, and they actually said his sinuses were pretty cool," he told the audience at the time.

"But by the time we found out that he had another condition. And I think it was called if I'm not mistaken, fluid that was building up in his head, and that was the cause," Nick said, referring to the condition hydrocephalus.

He added, "His head was starting to get big. When we found out it was more, they called it a malignant tumor in his head."

"You never know what someone is going through. Hug your family. Kiss somebody. Tell them you love them," concluded Nick.

In addition to Zen, Moroccan, and Monroe, Cannon also shares son Golden 'Sagon' Cannon and daughter Powerful Queen Cannon with ex Brittany Bell.

He welcomed twin boys, Zion Mixolydian Cannon and Zillion Heir Cannon, with Abby De La Rosa in June 2021.

A few days after Zen's passing, Cannon shared that he had gotten a rib tattoo in his memory that took over five hours to complete.

"Last night, I got the opportunity to go get a tattoo of my son, Zen, as an angel on my rib. It was actually a lot of pain, but it was so well worth it. I enjoyed every moment of the experience to forever have my son right here as my rib, right here on my side. My angel," Nick said in December.

( With inputs from ANI )

