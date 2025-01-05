Nick Jonas had an incredible 2025 start with Priyanka, daughter Malti

Mumbai, Jan 5 American popstar Nick Jonas shared that he had an incredible 2025 start with his wife Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti in Turks and Caicos.

Nick took to Instagram, where he shared a string of pictures of himself along with his family. In one image, the singer is seen holding a glass of Espresso martini, while in another he is seen posing with Priyanka and Malti in the water at the beach.

He also shared some glimpses of the lavish villa they were staying in.

For the caption, he wrote: “What an incredible way to kick off 2025 with some much needed family time in the paradise that is Turks and Caicos. Thanks @airbnb and @bchesky for helping us make so many memories. Happy new year everyone!”

Priyanka on Saturday had shared a string of similar pictures featuring Nick and Malti. She revealed that her goal for 2025 is “abundance” in joy, happiness and peace.

She wrote as the caption: “Abundance. That is my goal for 2025. In joy ,in happiness and in peace. May we all find abundance this new year. So grateful for my family. Happy 2025. Thank you @airbnb for such wonderful memories.”

On the work front, the ‘Dostana’ actress has several projects lined up, including “Heads of State,” where she stars alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. “Heads of State” is an action comedy film directed by Ilya Naishuller.

She will also portray a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in “The Bluff”, which is a swashbuckler drama film co-written by Frank E. Flowers and Joe Ballarini, with Flowers also directing.

The film stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo.

Set in the Caribbean islands during the 19th century, the film features Priyanka as a former female pirate who must protect her family when her past catches up to her.

Priyanka is also set to return for the second season of the web series “Citadel.”

