Nick Jonas shares adorable picture with daughter Malti, fans call her "perfect blend of him, Priyanka"

Los Angeles [US], June 13 : Ahead of Father's Day 2023, American singer and actor Nick Jonas on Tuesday shared an adorable picture with her daughter Maltie Marie Chopra Jonas.

Taking to Instagram, Nick shared a picture in which he can be seen holding his cute baby in his arms. He captioned it with a red heart emoticon.

In the picture, Malti could be seen in a pastel blue frock and is looking curiously at something, while Nick donned a black blingy jacket and can be seen looking at her lovingly in the picture.

Soon after he dropped the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts emoticons and adorable messages for the father-daughter duo.

"literally your twin," a fan commented.

A user wrote, "She's the perfect blend of you and @priyankachopra! So sweet"

A user wrote, "Your mini me! She is beautiful!!!"

Another fan wrote, "Absolutely precious"

"Like Daddy Like Daughter! Absolutely Adorable!!!," a fan commented.

Malti was born to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas via surrogacy in January 2022.

The duo, in a joint statement, had announced the birth of their first child on social media."We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much (sic)," the statement read.

Malti made her first public appearance in January this year. The family attended the Jonas Brothers' Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony together on January 30 in Los Angeles, where the one-year-old sat on Priyanka's lap as her father and uncles Kevin and Joe Jonas accepted their star.

During the promotion of 'Citadel' in India, Priyanka brought the little one with her. She also took her to SiddhiVinayak in Mumbai and sought blessings from God.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor