Nick Jonas wishes 'incredible mother-in-law' Madhu Chopra on birthday

Priyanka Chopra shared a small glimpse of her daughter Malti Marie on Thursday night as she took to Instagram to share a picture with her and her mother Madhu Chopra. The occasion was Madhu’s birthday, which Priyanka marked with the special picture. Hours after, PeeCee penned a birthday post for her mother on Instagram, Nick also took to his Instagram Stories to wish his ‘incredible mother-in-law’

Sharing a picture of him and Madhu, Nick wrote, "Happy birthday to my incredible mother-in-law @drmadhuakhourichopra." The picture revealed that not only Priyanka, but her mother Madhu also cheers for Nick at his softball matches. The musician was in his softball jersey, posing next to his mother-in-law, who smiled for the camera.Priyanka and husband, singer Nick Jonas, welcomed their daughter in January through surrogacy. She was born four months premature. Nick and Priyanka shared in an Instagram post in May that Malti, whom they welcomed through surrogacy, was born premature and had to spend 100 days in the NICU (neonatal intensive care unit) before they could bring her home.

