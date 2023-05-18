Nicolas Cage to feature in horror game 'Dead by Daylight'

Los Angeles, May 18 Hollywood star Nicolas Cage is set to switch over to the world of computer games as he takes on a role in multiplayer game 'Dead by Daylight'.

The announcement was made by the creators of the game on Twitter who labelled it "the performance of a lifetime," reports Mirror.co.uk.

Sharing a teaser clip of the production, the post read: "Coming to a realm near you. Learn more on July 5."

The video showed a character bearing a striking resemblance to the Con Air star, 59, and in the teaser he can be heard providing a voiceover as fans get the first look at the actor in his video game form.

As per Mirror.co.uk, there are also apparent location teasers, with the character seeming to be standing in an abandoned movie set. Fans were both stunned and ecstatic as they let their feelings known in the comments section.

One user claimed: "I think you broke the internet," to which the game account responded: "Just another day in The Entity's Realm," followed by a smiley emoji with sunglasses.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor