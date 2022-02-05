Nicole Kidman's anthology series 'Roar' to premiere on April 15

Apple TV Plus has announced that the new anthology series 'Roar' will premiere all eight episodes on April 15, 2022.

As per Variety, the series is based on a short story collection by Cecelia Ahern.

The dark comedy anthology tells futuristic and magical realism stories that mirror the common dilemmas of modern women in today's world.

The episodes will feature acclaimed actors including Nicole Kidman, Issa Rae, Merritt Wever, Cynthia Erivo, Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Meera Syal, Fivel Stewart and Kara Hayward.

'Roar' is created by Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, who showrun and executive produce alongside Kidman and Per Saari via Blossom Films, Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky, and Allie Goss for Made Up Stories, Ahern through Greenlight Go, and Theresa Park for Per Capita Productions. The series is produced by Endeavor Content.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor