Nidhi Bhanushali reveals her first reaction to Amazon miniTV’s Sisterhood; says, “I knew this was going to be an interesting project”

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 21, 2024 11:37 AM

ir="ltr">Amazon miniTV, Amazon’s free video streaming service, recently premiered the highly anticipated teenage school drama, Sisterhood. Created by TVF- Girliyapa, the series has garnered oodles of praise from audiences across the country. The story revolves around four classmates, Zoya, Nikita, Ann, and Gargee, as they navigate through the complexities of their adolescence, forging close friendships and discovering their authentic selves along the journey. Directed by Nayana Shyam, Sisterhood features a stellar cast, including Anvesha Vij, Nitya Mathur, Bhagyashree Limaye, and Nidhi Bhanushali in pivotal roles.

Nidhi Bhanushali, who plays the role of a modern tech-savvy Gargee in the series, shares insights into her character. She says, “At first glance, Gargee appears to be a sophisticated and privileged girl, but she is also highly intellectual, up-to-date, and cool. She maintains a strong exterior and displays an arrogant attitude, believing she is superior to others and disinterested in her classmates. However, what Gargee fails to realize is that she is like a coconut tough on the outside, but sensitive, kind, and fun-loving on the inside. Unfortunately, she has repeatedly been let down by shallow promises of lifelong friendships. Above all, she is simply trying to protect herself from getting hurt again. Having changed schools thirteen times at the tender age of fourteen, she has become independent and no longer relies on others for anything. Instead, she finds solace in books. She’d prefer it over engaging in conversations with peers any day. Despite having travelled extensively, she has mostly been alone. Living apart from her parents, she yearns for a best friend. But after finding sisterhood unexpectedly, she learns the power of friendship.”

Nidhi also shares her first reaction to Sisterhood's script, adding, "When I read the script for the first time, I knew Sisterhood would be an interesting project. The scenes flowed so seamlessly that as an actor, I didn't need to exert extra effort to enhance them. My task was simply to articulate the words with utmost honesty and sincerity.All I had to do was convey the intended emotions in their truest forms."