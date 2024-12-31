Nihal Nischal says ‘Swipe Crime’ highlights risks of dating apps and social media

Mumbai, Dec 31 Actor Nihal Nischal recently shared his thoughts on the growing concerns surrounding dating apps and social media, emphasizing the risks they pose.

Speaking about his role in the series “Swipe Crime,” Nihal highlighted the dark side of online dating and the potential dangers of digital connections. He explained how the show aims to raise awareness about these issues, urging viewers to be more cautious while navigating the virtual world.

“Dating apps and social media are now integral to everyone’s life. Our show highlights the risks of using these platforms carelessly, which is a reality in today’s society,” he said.

Nischal, who plays the role of Pratyush Dubey in “Swipe Crime,” also commented on the aptness of the show’s title. “The name Swipe Crime keeps the mystery alive. It’s a unique title that sparks curiosity while hinting at the story revolving around dating apps and cybercrime,” he explained.

Nihal further spoke about his character, saying, “Pratyush’s journey is relatable—working hard and taking risks to achieve one’s goals is something everyone can connect to.”

On the production side, Nihal praised the team at Versatile Motion Pictures. “This was my first big project as part of the lead cast, and the experience has been wonderful. Harsh sir and Shruti ma’am ensured a supportive environment, making the entire process smooth and collaborative,” he added.

Produced by Shruti Badjtaya and Harsh Mainra under Versatile Motion Pictures, “Swipe Crime” delves into the darker side of dating apps and social media, exposing the dangers of online platforms and the misuse of technology. The series follows a group of college students who find themselves trapped in a dangerous web of fraud and blackmail. As they fall victim to online scams, they struggle to escape the growing crisis.

The show also highlights the widespread and devastating effects of cybercrime, a growing issue that has ruined countless lives across the nation.

“Swipe Crime” premiered on Amazon MX Player on December 20.

