Niharika Chouksey has a compassionate message on Makar Sankranti

Mumbai, Jan 13 Actress Niharika Chouksey, who is known for her work in the television show ‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak’, has shared her memories about Makar Sankranti.

The actress said, “Makar Sankranti is one of my favourite festivals. I fondly remember my childhood days when my brother and I would turn the entire house upside down with excitement. Almost a week in advance, we would begin our preparations, buying colourful kites, repeatedly insisting that our mother make til–gur laddoos, and planning with friends how we would spend the entire day flying kites from morning till late evening on Makar Sankranti. Those carefree moments, filled with laughter and anticipation, have turned into some of my most cherished memories”.

She further mentioned, “While I absolutely love celebrating the festival, I also feel it’s important to do so responsibly. I would sincerely request everyone to avoid using sharp threads for kite flying and instead opt for eco-friendly alternatives, so that birds are not harmed during the celebrations. Makar Sankranti truly signifies joy, togetherness, and new beginnings, and I hope it brings happiness, positivity, and warmth to everyone’s lives. Wishing everyone a joyful and happy Makar Sankranti”.

Recently, it was revealed that Ravjeet Singh has joined the cast of the television show ‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak’. The show also stars Sharad Kelkar in the lead, and strikes a chord with viewers through its emotionally rich narrative and powerful performances.

Currently, the show’s storyline has taken an emotional turn with Anu discovering that Aryavardhan was once married, and that his wife Rajnandini is no more. While this revelation brings Anu closer to understanding Aryavardhan’s past, it also fuels Meera’s growing jealousy as she notices the increasing closeness between Anu and Aryavardhan adding tension to the narrative.

‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak’ airs on Zee TV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor