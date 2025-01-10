Niharika NM, Popular Content Creator, Signs Three-Film Deal with Stone Bench Films

Niharika NM has reached a significant milestone in her career with an exciting new development—she has been signed as the lead actress for three upcoming films under the banner of Stone Bench Films. Stone Bench Films, known for its innovative storytelling and fresh perspectives, is a Chennai-based production house that has established a solid presence in the industry since its inception in 2014. The company has consistently focused on producing high-quality content across various languages, with a keen eye for emerging talent.

With successful projects like Jigarthanda DoubleX, Petta, and Meyaadha Maan, Stone Bench Films has built a reputation for pushing creative boundaries. Their upcoming project, Retro, directed by Karthik Subbaraj and starring Suriya and Pooja Hegde, is one of the most anticipated releases of the year.t. Known for its focus on both established and emerging filmmakers, Stone Bench has been a platform for fresh voices in the industry. With Niharika, they continue this tradition of discovering and supporting the next generation of stars.

Kaarthekeyen S, the CEO of Stone Bench Films, expressed enthusiasm about working with Niharika. He remarked, “We are thrilled to have Niharika as part of these three projects. Her talent and dedication perfectly align with our mission of introducing fresh and deserving talent to the industry. We are excited to embark on this journey with her.” Born in Chennai and raised in Bangalore, Niharika pursued her MBA from Chapman University in California, USA. Her passion for theater arts ignited at a young age, leading her to start her career as a YouTube influencer while she was still in the tenth grade. Niharika captivates the audience by creating Instagram reels where she shares her perspectives on various topics. Over time, Niharika has earned the title of social media's entertainment and comedy queen, amassing a following of 6 million subscribers.