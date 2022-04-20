Nikhil Parmar to make Bollywood debut with 'Heropanti 2'

Mumbai, April 20 Television actor Nikhil Parmar is excited about making Bollywood debut with the upcoming movie 'Heropanti 2' that stars Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead roles.

He says: "After doing television and digital projects, I'm really excited to finally enjoy the opportunity to be part of a Bollywood project. It was a wonderful experience shooting with the team. I play the role of Zakir Hussain who investigates the case in the story."

Nikhil has acted in television shows such as 'Mahek - Mota Ghar Ni Vahu', 'Manmilaap.Com' and others. Despite the fact that he is playing a small role in the movie, he feels it will definitely help in his acting career.

The actor adds: "Though my role has a small identity in the movie. But I believe I'll make it big in Bollywood one day with these small opportunities. Working with such great makers is like a dream coming true. I remember getting a call from Mukesh Chabbra casting for the role and getting finalised with a very small audition. I hope to do more big projects in the coming time."

Directed by Ahmed Khan, 'Heropanti 2' is scheduled to release on April 29.

