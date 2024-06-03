Nikhil Patel Threatens Legal Action Against Wife Dalljiet Kaur Over Allegations of Extra Marital Affair

Dalljiet Kaur has made headlines with social media posts hinting that her husband, Nikhil Patel, engaged in an extramarital affair. Responding to these accusations, Nikhil Patel, a Kenya-based businessman who married Dalljiet in Mumbai in March 2023, has threatened legal action. Speaking to ETimes, Nikhil revealed that he has issued a written cease and desist letter to Dalljiet, warning her to stop her "unlawful actions." He emphasized that his legal team is prepared to take the sternest legal measures against her if she continues with the harassment.

Nikhil expressed his frustration over the misuse of online platforms for gaining media attention at the expense of innocent parties. He stated, “As a normal citizen of the world, it is very disturbing to see how the gaps in online protection laws, both in India and globally, can, and are, often exploited by those who choose to gain cheap media attention through careless actions that place innocent children and women at risk.” He further criticized the sharing of private pictures and video footage without consent, labelling it illegal and negligent, especially when children are involved. The controversy escalated after Dalljiet shared and quickly deleted their wedding video on Instagram. Nikhil has also reached out to Dalljiet to retrieve her belongings from his home in Kenya by June, failing which he plans to donate them to charity. He clarified that he has no obligation to store her items and has repeatedly requested her to collect them.

Recently, Nikhil confirmed their separation and addressed the extramarital affair allegations in an interview with ETimes, stating that Dalljiet decided to leave Kenya with her son Jaydon in January, which led to their separation. He explained, “We both realised that the foundation of our blended family wasn't as strong as we had hoped, making it hard for Dalljiet to settle in Kenya. In March 2023, we held an Indian wedding ceremony in Mumbai. Though it held cultural significance, it was not legally binding. This ceremony was intended to reassure Dalljiet’s family about her move to Kenya.”

The divorce rumours began circulating in February 2024 after the couple unfollowed each other and deleted several posts from their Instagram accounts. Dalljiet further fuelled the speculation by posting a poll on Instagram Stories asking, "What's your thought on extramarital affairs? Who is to be blamed?" with options like 'The girl,' 'The husband,' and 'The wife.' This move added to the already heated public discourse surrounding their relationship. For the unversed, Dalljiet Kaur found love in Nikhil Patel after divorcing her ex-husband Shalin Bhanot in 2015.



