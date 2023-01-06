Nikhita Gandhi all set for live show in different cities across the country

Mumbai, Jan 6 Bollywood singer Nikhita Gandhi, who is known for tracks such as 'Kya Baat Hai' from the Vicky Kaushal-Kiara Advani-starrer 'Govinda Naam Mera' and 'Jugnu' with Badshah, is all set to sing in live concerts across in Kolkata, Aurangabad, Mumbai and Goa.

Talking about her musical tour, Nikhita said: "Performing live gives me an adrenaline rush and I am really looking forward to being on the road this January."

She added that the past couple of years have been quite fulfilling for her and now she is looking ahead to more successful projects. She also shared her excitement and hopes for her live performances.

"The last two years have been really great professsionally and I feel blessed to yet again have chartbusters like 'Kya Baat Hai' and 'Jugnu'. I can't wait to perform them along with my other hits this season first stop, My home town Kolkata."

On the work front, the singer has collaborated with singers such as Tanishk Bagchi, Badshah, Guru Randhawa and Harrdy Sandhu.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor