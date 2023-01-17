Nikhita Gandhi says she's lucky to be performing with Farhan

Mumbai, Jan 17 After the release of her latest track 'Munda Sona' from the Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Shehzada', Nikhita Gandhi is on a nationwide tour performing live across different cities including Kolkata, Aurangabad, Mumbai and Goa. The singer opened up on her recent performance with actor-producer-singer Farhan Akhtar at a concert in Mumbai.

Nikhita said: "I've been the biggest fan of Farhan and couldn't really believe that I got the opportunity to perform with him. His energy is infectious and it was a fan-girl moment standing right next to him. He was very sweet and supportive about our collaboration and we had such an epic time on stage."

Nikhita, who is known for songs like 'Jugnu' and 'Kya Baat Hai', added: "Both of us have husky voices which turned out to be one of the biggest USPs of the show that we did together. I will always cherish the memories of performing live with him on stage."

