Nikhita Gandhi, Shalin Bhanot, Sargun Mehta, Ravi Dubey soak in Holi spirit at Dunk Fest

Mumbai, March 25 Mumbai is hosting one of biggest Holi parties in the Juhu area with 'Dunk Fest 2.0'.

Playback singer Nikhita Gandhi, who is known for 'Ullu Ka Pattha', 'Naach Meri Rani', 'Burj Khalifa', and others performed at the Holi bash.

The event, which added another layer to the colourful canvas of the festival, also saw many celebrities in attendance.

The event was attended by Shalin Bhanot, who was the finalist of 'Bigg Boss 16', Daboo Malik, the father of singer-songwriter Armaan Malik, his elder son Amaal, who also performed.

Pearl V Puri, Fahmaan Khan, Shivin Narang, Sargun Mehta, Ravi Dubey and Akansha Puri also attended the Holi bash.

All those who attended the Holi party were drenched in colours.

The Dunk Fest 2.0 Holi party, which is an all day extravaganza, is being held at JVPD Grounds in the Juhu area of Mumbai.

Apart from the live music, the event also houses rain showers and a dunk pool for Holi celebrations.

