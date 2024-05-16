Nikhita Gandhi, Varun Jain's new track 'Doriye' an upbeat youthful romantic number

Mumbai, May 16 The 'Raabta' singer Nikhita Gandhi, and 'Tere Vaaste' fame Varun Jain on Thursday unveiled their latest upbeat love song titled 'Doriye', which is a breathy ode to love and dance.

The song, which has vibrant energy and heartfelt lyrics, was composed by Varun and ADP and promises to enchant audiences with its soulful notes and irresistible charm.

The two minute, 54 seconds music video is fast-paced and youthful, starring internet sensation Lucky Dancer and Miss Universe India 2023 winner Shweta Sharda, and brings the narrative to life with electrifying dance sequences that capture the spirit of the song.

The song narrates the story of a young couple who convey their boundless love for each other, through some electric dance moves.

Talking about the song, Varun said: "I strongly believe upbeat love songs work like magic among the Indian audience, and 'Doriye' is the right song to make you groove while feeling the love. I hope listeners embrace it just like they did with my previous hit 'Tere Vaaste' and add it to their playlists."

Nikhita shared: "Recording 'Doriye' was such an exhilarating experience. I loved the composition when Varun made me hear it, and was so glad he wanted me on it! I love writing music with other singerr-songwriters and this is just the beginning of our collaborative journey together."

The song is out on the VYRL Originals YouTube channel.

