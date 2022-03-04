Nikita Dutta recalls shooting for 'Dybbuk-The Curse Is Real'

Mumbai, March 4 Actress Nikita Dutta has recalled working in Emraan Hashmi-starrer 'Dybbuk - The Curse Is Real'. She also recollected a few memories with Emraan and Manav Kaul, who is in a prominent role in the movie.

As the film is set to have it's world television premiere, Nikita says: "My co-stars Emraan and Manav made sure that they would fill me up with a lot of spooky stories, so after the shoots when I would go back to my place I would always be scared and anticipate something spooky to happen because of all the strange things they would tell me."

She adds: "I'm really kicked that 'Dybbuk' is finally coming on television and a lot more people will get to watch it who couldn't before because the film didn't have a theatrical release. Even today, we still like watching films on television so it's nice to know that finally everybody is going to get to see 'Dybbuk - The Curse is Real'."

'Dybbuk - The Curse Is Real' revolves around the horrifying incidents in the life of a married couple, Sam (Emraan Hashmi) and Mahi (Nikita Dutta). It will have its World Television Premiere on March 5 on Sony MAX at 8pm.

