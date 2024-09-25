Nikita Dutta's film ‘Gharat Ganpati’ Makes It to the Oscars 2025 Consideration List

Nikita Dutta continues to shine as one of the brightest stars in Indian cinema. Her latest film, 'Gharat Ganpati', has not only captivated audiences but has now earned a spot on the prestigious Oscars 2024 consideration list. Nikita's portrayal of Punjabi girl Kriti Ahuja has been lauded by the audiences, marking yet another significant achievement in her career.

'Gharat Ganpati' delves deep into the cultural and emotional significance of Ganesh Chaturthi in Maharashtrian households and captures the essence of Kokan culture. Nikita brings a refreshing presence to the film. The actress played the role of a young Punjabi girl who accompanies her Marathi friend to his hometown. The film directed by Navjyot Narendra Bandiwadekar boasts an ensemble cast, which includes Bhushan Pradhan, Ajinkya Deo, Ashwini Bhave, Sanjay Mone, Shubhangi Latkar, Rajasi Bhave, and others.

This marks Nikita's successful debut in Marathi cinema, further broadening her appeal to a diverse fan base. The universal theme of family and faith struck a chord with the audiences, propelling the film to international recognition and its inclusion on the Oscars 2024 list, alongside 28 other notable titles. On the professional front, Nikita is set to star in Siddharth Anand's Netflix production, 'Jewel Thief', where she will share the screen with Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat.