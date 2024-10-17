Nikita Porwal From Madhya Pradesh Crowned Femina Miss India World 2024

Nikita Porwal from Madhya Pradesh has been named Femina Miss India World 2024 during an elaborate finale in Mumbai on Wednesday night. Originating from Ujjain, she began her journey as a TV anchor before transitioning into acting and theater.

Nikita received her crown from Nandini Gupta, the titleholder of the previous year, with Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia draping the Miss India sash on her. The official Femina Miss India Instagram account, along with Nikita, shared a series of photos capturing her crowning moment.

Nikita completed her schooling at Carmel Convent Senior Secondary School and is currently studying at Maharaja Sayajirao University in Baroda. Her life motto is, "Be a life that matters, a loss that's felt."