Nikita Roy to Release on OTT: When and Where to Watch Sonakshi Sinha’s Mystery Horror Film

After releasing in the theaters last year, Kussh S. Sinha’s directorial debut film - Nikita Roy, a horror-mystery is now streaming on JioHotstar. The film stars Sonakshi Sinha in the lead role with Paresh Rawal, Suhail Nayyar and Arjun Rampal playing titular characters. In a world that's torn between logic and belief, Nikita Roy walks the grey line dividing them—going through the chilling maze of deception, fear and supernatural intrigue.

Directed by Kussh S. Sinha and produced by Kinjal Ashok Ghone, Nicky Khemchand Bhaganani, Kartos Entertainment, Kussh S Sinha, Ankur Vijay Takrani, Vicky Khemchand Bhagnani, Dinesh Ratitram Gupta, the story follows Nikita Roy, a debunker of supernatural myths and superstitious beliefs. When her brother dies under mysterious circumstances, Nikita starts digging through the deception to find the truth that is buried deep. As she delves deeper, she encounters supernatural events that challenge her rational thinking, turning personal grief into a gripping investigation. Talking about the film, Sonakshi Sinha said, “Nikita felt very real to me from the start. She’s dealing with loss, confusion, and a lot of unanswered questions, yet she keeps moving forward. What stayed with me was her quiet strength, the kind that doesn’t need to be loud to be powerful. Kussh’s direction gave me the space to explore those silences and emotions honestly. I'm thrilled about the film's premiere on JioHotstar, which offers an incredible opportunity to connect with a much broader audience."

Paresh Rawal added, “I was drawn to how understated this character Amar Dev is. It is a character very different from the ones I’ve portrayed in the past. He doesn’t raise his voice or announce his power, it comes through influence and presence. Playing someone who controls a room without obvious aggression was very interesting for me. I feel a film like this benefits from being watched on JioHotstar, where audiences can really settle in and absorb the details.”

