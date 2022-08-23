Nikki Tamboli gets emotional after Sonali Pohgat's sudden demise

BJP leader from Haryana and actor Sonali Phogat died of a heart attack in Goa, police said on Tuesday. Phogat, 42, a former TikTok star who had also participated in the reality TV show "Bigg Boss", was on a visit to Goa along with some of her staff members. On Monday night, she was brought to St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa, district after she complained of uneasiness.

Sonali participated in the reality show, Bigg Boss 14 and became a household name. Her stint on the show and cute camaraderie with her co-contestants was loved by all. Nikki Tamboli, who bonded with the late politician-actress inside the Bigg Boss 14 house, has posted a video remembering her. She captioned the video, "Life is so unpredictable. RIP Sonali ji." In the video, Sonali Phogat and Nikki Tamboli were seen dancing their hearts out. On the political front, Sonali contested the Haryana Assembly polls from the Adampur seat against Congress candidate Kuldeep Bishnoi.