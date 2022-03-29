Nikki Tamboli says she is ‘inspired’ by Bharti Singh for working during her 8th month of pregnancy

Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli, who has gained immense popularity in Bigg Boss, is currently seen in The Khatra Khatra Show, hosted by Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh. Comedian Bharti Singh is in her eighth month of pregnancy, talking about the comedian, Nikki said Bharti inspires her a lot "Bharti has been an inspiration for me for a long time. Not just for me but I think for everyone. I mean being pregnant for eight months and standing on her feet every day from morning to late at night. That's fantastic. I think we all should give her a salute. Even after being so tired, she wakes up at 4 am, 5 am and starts getting ready for work. No one has so much patience and hats off to her" she said.

Comedian Bharti Singh is expecting her first kid along with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. After three months of pregnancy, the couple announced a YouTube vlog. Earlier, Bharti revealed she did not even realize that she was pregnant for 2.5 months, “When I got pregnant, for two and a half months, I did not even realize it. Mote logon ka pata nahi chalta. I am eating, shooting, running around, dancing on Dance Deewane. Then I thought let's just check it once. When I did, I put the test down and came outside. When I went back to it and saw the two lines, I told Harsh about it. So that was a surprise for us. We did not plan that this is the right time to have a baby" said Bharti.