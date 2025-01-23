Nimrat Kaur Remembers Her Father Major Bhupender Singh On His 31st Death Anniversary

Nimrat Kaur, one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated actresses, paid tribute to her father, Late Major Bhupender Singh SC, on his 31st death anniversary. The martyred soldier was kidnapped on January 17th and assassinated by terrorists on the fateful morning of January 23, 1994. In a poignant recollection, Nimrat shared how her father Major Bhupender Singh’s heroic sacrifice was honoured with the prestigious Shaurya Chakra, which was posthumously awarded to him at Rashtrapati Bhavan on March 13, a date that coincidentally falls on Nimrat’s birthday.

On his birth anniversary in 2024, Nimrat Kaur and her family inaugurated a memorial to commemorate her father and twelve soldiers who also lost their lives in service to the nation. She shared that the soldiers, along with her father, hailed from Mohanpura, Ganganagar, his birthplace, where a chowk is named in his honour as ‘Major Bhupender Singh Chowk.’

Nimrat proudly also reflected on her father’s inspiring journey. Despite humble beginnings, he was self-taught and pursued his education in his village before graduating on scholarship from Jodhpur University. Later, he joined the Indian Army through the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun, winning the Sword of Honour in his batch, earning his commission in the 64 Engineer Regiment, Bengal Sappers.

Over the years, Nimrat has often spoken about the profound influence her father had on her life and the values he instilled in her. Sharing pictures from the memorial’s inauguration, she penned a heartfelt caption, part of which read: “A dream my family and I dreamt of 30 years ago since we lost him in Jammu and Kashmir in 1994, finally came true.”

