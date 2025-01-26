Republic Day 2025: Nimrat Kaur’s Powerful Rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’ Is Unmissable (Watch)

As India celebrates its 76th Republic Day today, the nation’s patriotism is soaring higher than ever, and a new tribute to this powerful spirit comes from none other than actress and performer Nimrat Kaur. The Air Force actress shines through as she delivers an ethereal version of the iconic patriotic song, Vande Mataram.

Known for her versatile acting skills, Kaur's musical talents are no less impressive, as she breathes new life into the song with a voice that evokes pride, passion, and reverence for the nation. On the work front, Nimrat Kaur was last seen in ‘Sky Force’, alongside Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, and Sara Ali Khan. Nimrat’s line-up further includes Ribhu Dasgupta’s ‘Section 84′. The diva will be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, Diana Penty, and Abhishek Banerjee in her next.

