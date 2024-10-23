Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia: One should never shy away from starting their career in television

Mumbai, Oct 23 Actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who gained major stardom from the small screen, has urged aspiring actors to pursue opportunities regardless of the medium and said that one should never shy away from starting their career in television.

"Working in a film is a dream for every actor, and one should never shy away from starting their career in television. You never know when an opportunity might arise to transition from television to film,” Nimrit said.

She added: “Indian cinema boasts a rich history of actors who have made successful leaps from television to film, including the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Irrfan Khan, Vidya Balan, R Madhavan, Yami Gautam, Ayushmann Khurrana, Mrunal Thakur, and many others."

The actress emphasised that no work should be deemed smaller or less significant, whether it's on television, OTT platforms, or in films.

"In this industry, no work is too small or insignificant. Whether it's television, OTT platforms, or films, if given an opportunity, seize it. You never know what destiny has in store for you," the actress added.

The actress now is all set to make her Punjabi film debut opposite sensation Guru Randhawa with “Shaunki Sardar”

Speaking about her debut, Nimrit last month said: “It’s an absolute honour to make my debut in a Punjabi film, especially alongside Guru Randhawa, who is such an icon in the industry.

She had added that the film celebrates the culture and spirit of Punjab.

“‘Shaunki Sardar’ is a beautiful story that celebrates the rich culture and spirit of Punjab, and I couldn’t have asked for a better project to begin this journey. I’m incredibly excited for my fans to see me in this new avatar!”

The film, produced under Guru Randhawa’s own banner 751 Films and directed by Dheeraj Kedar Nath, promises to be a heartwarming and entertaining treat for the fans.

