Nina Dobrev shares health update following e-bike accident

Los Angeles [US], June 6 : Actor Nina Dobrev was recently hospitalised after meeting with a bicycle accident.

Thankfully, she is better now.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Vampire Diaries' shared her health update, saying she underwent a successful surgery, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

"Thank you to everyone who has been sending kind messages, thoughts, prayers, and good vibes," she continued in her post. "I have been feeling the support and positive energy. It means more than you will ever know."

Dobrev also recalled her thoughts heading into the operation on her Instagram Story.

"Anyone else get scared before surgery? I'm such a baby when it comes to needles, blood or procedures of any kind."

While Dobrev hasn't revealed many details surrounding the accident, she first shared on May 20 that she had been hospitalized due to an incident on an e-bike. At the time, she posted a photo of her on the bike and then of her lying in a hospital bed with a neck brace and splint on her leg. "How it started vs how it's going," she captioned the post.

Many celebs and fans chimed in the comment section and wished her a speedy recovery.

"Get Well Soon Nina," a fan commented.

"We love you queen, take care," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nina will be seen in Chris Nelson's Reunion, a comedy-thriller centred around former high school classmates unravelling a murder. Reunion is scheduled for a digital release on June 28, 2024.

