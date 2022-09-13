Nisha Rawal reacts to Karan Mehra allegations of extramarital affair says, Let me live my life

Actress Nisha Rawal has reacted to allegations of an affair, made by her husband Karan Mehra. Nisha has been in the limelight after she alleged last year that she had faced domestclaimed about Karan having an extra-marital affair. Karan quashed her claims and accused her of having an extra-marital affair instead. Nisha held a press conference at 5 PM in Bandra on September 12, where she opened up further about her side of the story.The feud between Nisha and Karan dates back to May 2021 when Nisha filed a complaint against the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor, accusing him of having an extra-marital affair.

In the press conference held, the actress refuted all the allegations against her, raised by Karan Mehra, and asserted that she is not answerable to anybody. She also sent across a message to Karan, asking him to stop gaining sympathy. Implying to Karan, she said, "Please stop this. This is becoming a drama and it is becoming a media trial. Let's do this in a civilized way. I feel vulnerable. Stop doing this. I feel scared for myself and my child. What if tomorrow, he (their child) watches the videos, or what if I step out of the home and someone says something in front of my son? Lastly, I am not playing a sympathy card, Karan is in fact playing the sympathy card. I want to raise a child in a healthy environment and if Karan Mehra can't contribute then please back off. Let me live my life."Further, she added that she is a woman of peace and wishes to live her life in peace. On the witnesses in her and Karan's case, she said, "I don't want to pay heed to these people. I think they should mind their own business. These people are portraying it dramatically. Aap dosti nibha rahe ho? You are going out and talking about it casually when your friend is a part of the controversy. Whatever I am doing, I am doing for my child. If Karan wants to do something, there is a proper legal procedure." In the press conference, Nisha focused that ic abuse while being in a relationship with her estranged husband Karan Mehra. She also she doesn't want to sensationalize the entire matter and wants to follow proper legal procedure. For the unversed, Nisha and Karan tied the knot back in 2012. They have a son named Kavish.