Nishigandha Wad Health Update: Veteran Actress Out Of Danger After Suffering Injury On Sets

Veteran actress Nishigandha Wad, known for her role as Sumitra Mittal in the television series Suman Indori, suffered an accident while filming a scene. The mishap occurred during a shoot, leaving the cast and crew deeply concerned. Nishigandha reportedly slipped during a sequence and sustained a minor leg injury.

According to reports by Times Now News, the actress was promptly taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention. Doctors have confirmed her condition is stable and have advised her to rest for a few days.

The production team temporarily halted filming as a safety measure. A team member stated, “It was an unforeseen incident, and we are grateful that Nishigandha ma’am is safe and recovering. She’s in good spirits, and we’re all wishing for her speedy recovery.”

The production house has assured fans that safety protocols are being reviewed and enhanced to prevent such incidents in the future.

Nishigandha has appeared in popular shows such as Sasural Simar Ka, Meri Gudiya, Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey, and Rabb Se Hai Dua